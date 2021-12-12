Paul Greene, a Hallmark actor, has welcomed his second child, his first with fiancée Kate Austin.

Paul Greene’s fiancée, Kate Austin, gave birth to their first child together, his second, on Sunday, December 12.

Greene told People, “Our little guy Austin is born! We are tired but beyond happy!”

We are overjoyed that he is such a healthy little boy.”

“She was amazing through it all,” the 47-year-old actor said of his fiancée, who was due on November 25.

“We love you all and appreciate all the kindness, love, prayers, messages, and care,” Greene wrote on Instagram on Wednesday, December 8, implying that his baby was on the way.

We’re doing fantastic!!! Mama and baby are both superstars.

He hasn’t yet graced us with his presence, but he will soon.”

The pregnant actress, 42, told her unborn child the week before that she was “ready” to give birth.

Austin captioned a December 2 Instagram photo, “Love is a waiting game… according to our little dude.”

“He’s as happy as a clam and knows when his birthday is, so we’ll wait.”

Meanwhile, go on as many dates as possible.

Take advantage of the small pleasures in life before they fade away.

“Wonderful, strange, magical, challenging, and a new capacity for surrender, allowing, and patience!! Ready when you are!”

In July, the couple announced that they were expecting a child.

Two years after they got engaged, they revealed the baby bump.

Greene also has a son named Oliver, whom he shares with his ex-wife Angi Greene.

In August, the Canadian native posted a touching Instagram tribute wishing his teen a happy 18th birthday.

At the time, the When Calls the Heartstar captioned an Instagram slideshow, “What a journey this has been so far.”

“I am incredibly proud of who this young man has become and will continue to become.

Kind, funny, great in the kitchen, tidy, responsible, plentiful, on-point communication, respectful, aware patient, and a joy to be around.

This year has been blessed with an abundance of quality time.

We will miss having him around as he prepares for the next chapter of his life as an adult in the big wild world.

Hallmark Star Paul Greene Welcomes His 2nd Child, His 1st With Fiancee Kate Austin