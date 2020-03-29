Paul Holes Investigates Two Eerily Similar Murders in This Exclusive DNA of Murder Clip

Could the same person be responsible for the murders of two different women in Atlanta that occurred just weeks within each other?

Retired cold case investigator Paul Holes is determined to find out on Friday’s new episode of The DNA of Murder. With the help of Loni Coombs, a former prosecutor for the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office, Holes will take an in-depth look at two separate Atlanta murders—the first of which happened in 2002 when 27-year-old Tamekia Taylor was killed in her home as she got dressed for a holiday party. Then, less than two months later, 32-year-old Jennifer Clemmings was murdered, and whoever was responsible left a crime scene that resembled the one where Taylor was found.

“My investigative strategy in approaching Tamekia’s case is going to be taking a look at where Tamekia and Jennifer’s lives could have overlapped,” Holes says in the video, just before he and Coombs can be seen driving through the neighborhoods the women lived in.

Oddly enough, even their former homes look “identical,” Holes points out.

“They’re both living in these detached single-family residences. These two neighborhoods are very similar to each other,” he adds. “So it makes sense that a day laborer that worked for Jennifer or worked in Jennifer’s neighborhood could also be working for Tamekia or in Tamekia’s neighborhood.”

Holes explains that under the “single offender theory,” the perpetrator likely intentionally looked for residential areas that featured the shared characteristics of these two neighborhoods, such as a lot of trees.

Additionally, Holes says the murderer almost certainly resembled the people who lived in these neighborhoods.

“For somebody to commit this crime and leave this neighborhood without being seen—at least without somebody recording they saw somebody that really doesn’t look like they’d belong—it’s almost as if the offender, if was seen, blends in with this community,” he tells Coombs.

