Paul McCartney compares The Beatles’ ‘Here, There, and Everywhere’ to a Cole Porter classic.

The Beatles’ ‘Here, There, and Everywhere’ reminds Paul McCartney of a Cole Porter classic.

Paul McCartney is regarded as one of the greatest songwriters of all time by many Beatles fans.

The Beatles’ catalog was dominated by his and John Lennon’s songs.

After that, McCartney continued to write songs for his various bands.

Other songwriters, such as Cole Porter, who inspired “Here, There, and Everywhere,” are remembered by McCartney.

On November 1, McCartney was a guest on the Fresh Air podcast.

3. Make a list of your accomplishments

He was in town to talk about his new book, Paul McCartney: The Lyrics, which is a collection of his lyrics from the Beatles and beyond.

It was also right around the time that Disney(plus) aired The Beatles: Get Back.

Terry Gross, the show’s host, asked McCartney about something he wrote about “Here, There, and Everywhere,” and McCartney responded.

In the film Top Hat, Fred Astaire performs “Cheek to Cheek.”

The Cole Porter comedy has since become a standard, with Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga most recently covering it.

That song, according to McCartney, was the inspiration for his own “Here, There, and Everywhere.”

McCartney said on Fresh Air, “I think the structure of it, I like it.”

“In structure, it always reminds me of a great Cole Porter song, ‘Cheek to Cheek,’ which Fred Astaire sang.”

It begins, ‘Heaven, I’m in Heaven,’ and continues throughout.

Then it says in the middle, ‘I like to go out dancing…’ but it transports me to Heaven.

And I’ve always thought, “Wow, that’s a great trick,” because of the way it just wraps itself up.”

The first two lines of each verse of “Cheek to Cheek” remain the same: “Heaven, I’m in heaven” and “When we’re out together dancing cheek to cheek,” but the middle two lines are different.

The song then takes a break before returning to the verse.

Paul McCartney Explains Why He and John Lennon Sometimes Wrote Solo Beatles Songs

Oh, I love to climb a mountainAnd reach the highest peak (me too!)But it doesn’t thrill me half as much as dancing cheek to cheekOh, I love to go fishingIn a river or a creekBut it doesn’t thrill me half as much as dancing cheek to cheekDance with meI want my arm around youThe charm around youWill carry me throughTo heaven, yes, I’m in heaven

“Here, There, and Everywhere,” a Beatles song, pays homage to Porter’s structure, according to McCartney.

“That’s what ‘Here, There, and Everywhere’ does,” McCartney explained to Gross.

“This is the first verse.

There is the second verse.

Everywhere is leading me back in the third verse…

Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.