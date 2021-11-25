Paul McCartney’s rewrite of this Beatles song, ‘Get Back,’ according to John Lennon.

‘Get Back,’ according to John Lennon, was a Beatles song rewritten by Paul McCartney.

During an interview with National Geographic, Paul recalled being inspired by a photograph of a mother.

“She looked very proud and she had a baby,” Paul said, “and I saw it as a Madonna thing, mother and child.”

“You see pictures of mothers and think to yourself, ‘She’s a good mother,'” Paul continued.

“You could tell there was a connection, and that photo had an impact on me.”

So that photo inspired me to write ‘Lady Madonna,’ my song.”

John had mixed feelings about “Lady Madonna,” according to the book All We Are Saying: The Last Major Interview with John Lennon and Yoko Ono. “Good piano lick, but the song never really went anywhere,” John said.

“Perhaps I assisted him with some of the lyrics, but either way, I’m not proud of them.”

John discussed the origins of The Beatles’ “Get Back” at a different point in the book. “‘Get Back’ is Paul,” John recalled.

“That’s a better version of “Lady Madonna,” like a rewrite of a potboiler.”

“Get Back,” according to John, is about Yoko Ono.

He said, “You know, get back to where you once belonged.”

“He’d look at Yoko whenever he sang the line in the studio.”

“But maybe he’ll say I’m paranoid,” John said, implying that Paul might not agree with his assessment of “Get Back.”

“You know, he could say, ‘I’m a normal family man,’ and that’ll give him a chance to say that.”

Regardless of whether “Get Back” or “Lady Madonna” was a better song, one of them was more successful than the other.

The song “Lady Madonna” was a minor hit.

The single “Lady Madonna” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The song reached No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it stayed for 11 weeks.

“Lady Madonna” debuted at No. 1 on the Official Charts Company’s list.

In the United Kingdom, it was number one for a long time…

