Paul McCartney’s Take on Guns N’ Roses’ “Live and Let Die”

What Paul McCartney Had to Say About Guns N’ Roses’ “Live and Let Die”

The James Bond theme “Live and Let Die,” which Guns N’ Roses covered in the 1990s, is one of Paul McCartney’s most famous songs written after The Beatles broke up.

Paul talked about his thoughts on the cover during an interview.

Slash of Guns N’ Roses revealed in a 1991 interview with Rolling Stone that his band had recently covered a lot of songs.

“There are six covers: Wings’ ‘Live and Let Die,’ [Bob] Dylan’s ‘Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,’ Fear’s ‘Don’t Care About You,’ Misfits’ ‘Attitude,’ The Damned’s ‘New Rose,’ and UK Subs’ ‘Down on the Farm.’

It’s as simple as that. They’re songs we enjoy.”

Slash explained why his band chose to record those songs to his fans.

“Axl [Rose] came up with the Misfits song, and ‘Heaven’s Door’ and ‘Live and Let Die’ were songs Axl and I both considered doing,” he said.

Some of these covers appeared on the band’s “The Spaghetti Incident?” album from 1993.

Paul was asked about Guns N’ Roses’ cover of “Live and Let Die” in a 2016 interview with The New York Times. “It’s funny, because when their version came out, my kids were in school, and they had a lot of defending to do, because all the kids said, ‘Great song, ‘Live and Let Die!'” Paul recalled.

“They said, ‘My father did that!’ and I said, ‘No way, it’s Guns N’ Roses!’

Paul liked the cover despite the mix-up.

He expressed his gratitude by saying, “I was happy they did it.”

“It seemed like a nice little nod to me.”

I’m relieved to learn that our pyro has grown and improved.”

The version of “Live and Let Die” performed by Wings was a huge hit.

It peaked at No. 1 on the charts.

The song was number two on the Billboard Hot 100 for 14 weeks.

On some editions of Ruby Rose Speedway, Wings made an appearance.

Ruby Rose Speedway was ranked No. 1 in the country.

The song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 during its 32-week run on the chart.

The Guns N’ Roses cover of “Live and Let Die” was also a hit, though it was significantly different from the original.

