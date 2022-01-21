Paul Rodriguez, Louie Anderson’s ‘Quicksilver’ co-star, chokes up remembering the late comedian (exclusive)

Louie Anderson, Paul Rodriguez’s friend, died recently, and he is grieving.

Anderson died of cancer-related complications, according to a rep for the comedian who spoke to ET on Friday.

He had passed away at the age of 68.

Rodriguez, who co-starred with Anderson in 1986’s Quicksilver, spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima on Friday.

Kevin Bacon starred as a floor trader who loses his entire company’s and family’s savings on a risky business decision, then quits and becomes a bicycle messenger.

Anderson’s health, according to Rodriguez, has always been a source of concern over the years.

“He used to joke about it and laugh it off.”

Rodriguez recalls him saying that his cholesterol was higher than the economy and inflation.

“He’d crack jokes, and I’d tell him, ‘You know, Louie, take care of yourself,’ and I think he knew there was a problem, but his size was so much a part of his persona, his character, that I think he was a little intimidated to work on losing weight.”

He desired a life on his own terms.”

Anderson, on the other hand, would not tolerate being judged solely on the basis of his weight.

Anderson stood up for himself while filming Quicksilver, according to Rodriguez.

“The name of his character in this movie was Goodyear, which was a reference to his weight, and Louie told the director that he wasn’t going to submit himself to that kind of thing and have his character’s name changed,” he explains.

“We were both unknown at the time, so it took a lot of guts for him to say either they change his name or he quits the movie, and given that we were all trying to make it and it was a big opportunity to be in a movie, for him to stand up for himself was admirable at the time.”

“I remember him walking into my dressing room and saying, ‘Paul, good luck with this movie, but I’m afraid I can’t do it.’

“They can’t be making fun of fat people because of my size,” he continues, “and it was very sad, but I have always admired his courage in standing up for what he believed in.”

“There’s also that.

