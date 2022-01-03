Paul Simon received the Ultimate Beatles Fan Gift from George Harrison.

The Ultimate Beatles Fan Gift was given to Paul Simon by George Harrison.

Although George Harrison and Paul Simon were not best friends, they shared some memorable moments.

In 1976, they gave an effortless performance on Saturday Night Live.

They enjoyed exploring George’s home, Friar Park, later.

Simon spotted the ultimate Beatles fan gift during his visit to George’s home.

Later, George gave it to Simon, who never forgot George’s generosity.

Simon and a mutual friend, Jeff Kramer, paid the Harrisons a visit at their home, Friar Park, in the year 2000.

“The rain had stopped, and the October sun was warm enough for us to put on our galoshes and stroll across the meadow at Friar Park,” Simon wrote in the “Remembering George” special edition of Rolling Stone.

“An afternoon with George Harrison and Olivia was a treat Jeff Kramer (our mutual friend and manager) and I had promised ourselves to break up the monotony of planes, hotel rooms, and sound checks; the everyday humdrum of musicians on the road.”

Simon hadn’t seen George for a long time.

After a deranged fan assaulted him and Olivia at home 10 months prior, he was “anxious” to know how George was doing.

As we approached a wooden bridge over a pond of waterlilies, he said, “I’m really happy to see you, and these days, when I say I’m really happy to see someone, I mean I’m really happy.” He looked healthy and his mood was up.

“I’d never been to Friar Park before, but the rhythm of the wind in the leaves and the cluster chords of autumn’s orange, gold, and evergreen made it easy to understand why he’d spent the last thirty years slowly planting, pruning, editing, and reshaping the land while recasting himself from pop-culture icon to master gardener.”

They eventually came to a field of wildflowers with two massive boulders atop each other.

Simon inquired as to whether they were a part of a sculpture.

They weren’t, according to George, as they came from opposite sides of the property.

He put them together, and everyone in Friar Park was curious about them.

“In fact, when Ringo came to see us last summer, he inquired about them as well,” George told Simon.

“I told him that Paul’s record label had sent them as a promotion for his new album, ‘Standing Stone,’ and Ringo was furious that he hadn’t received his standing…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.