Paul Thomas Anderson flips the high-school romance on its head in Licorice Pizza.

Paul Thomas Anderson’s Licorice Pizza is a reimagining of the high school romance.

Cooper Hoffman and Alana Haim are a joy to watch in this meandering rites-of-passage tale that perfectly captures the sights and sounds of early 1970s Los Angeles.

In comparison to other Hollywood filmmakers, Paul Thomas Anderson moves at a slower pace.

He is much more interested in the process than they are in the results.

This mostly charming rites-of-passage tale set in early 1970s Los Angeles isn’t about the young protagonists finding true love.

Instead, Anderson focuses on their erratic journey to get there.

The narrative is rambling and digressive on purpose.

Gary Valentine (Cooper Hoffman) is a gifted high school student and a budding actor.

Alana (Alana Haim), who is ten years older, works as a photographer’s assistant and is in charge of the school yearbook photos.

Gary is enamored with her and begins chatting with her.

She is enchanted, but also irritated.

She doesn’t go on dates with 15-year-olds, after all.

The film is structured in an episodic format, with the two protagonists engaging in various misadventures, sometimes together and sometimes separately.

Gary is a burgeoning businessman.

He starts the unfortunate-sounding Soggy Bottom water bed company and then tries to take advantage of new California pinball laws.

(It appears that the game was previously banned in the state.)

Meanwhile, Alana is stumbling through her adolescent years, trying to make sense of her Jewish heritage.

She aspires to be an actress.

Gary assists her with the audition process, advising her to answer “yes” to everything the casting agents ask, regardless of whether or not it is true.

(Yes, she can communicate in Portuguese.)

She can ride a horse, believe it or not.)

Strange things happen all the time, as if they’re a part of young Californians’ everyday lives.

Gary is arrested for murder at one point.

Alana gets on the back of a motorcycle with a drunken old Hollywood star, Jack Holden (Sean Penn), with whom she may be about to work on a film in another scene.

He’s eager to pull off an Evil Knievel-style stunt and isn’t too concerned about her safety.

Gary, Alana, and their hapless friends attempt to deliver a water bed to former hairdresser turned Hollywood big shot Jon Peters (a fine comic cameo from Bradley Cooper), who lives in a luxury house high in the Hollywood hills, in the film’s most glorious and hilarious set-piece.

It is currently in the midst of.

