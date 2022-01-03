Paul Williams was surprised when David Bowie recorded one of his songs.

Paul Williams was taken aback when David Bowie recorded one of his songs.

Paul Williams composed songs for a number of well-known singers.

On his classic rock album Hunky Dory, David Bowie covered one of Williams’ songs.

Williams described how he felt when Bowie recorded the song in an interview.

Williams rose to prominence as one of the most well-known professional songwriters of the 1970s.

He’s written songs for artists such as The Monkees, Three Dog Night, Barbra Streisand, The Carpenters, and others.

With Biff Rose, he co-wrote the song “Fill Your Heart.”

Tiny Tim recorded the first version of “Fill Your Heart.”

When Tiny Tim recorded “Fill Your Heart,” Williams told Music Radar in 2014 that he wasn’t satisfied. “But you know, it’s a classic example of what you think you want isn’t what you need,” Williams said.

“I didn’t have a strong desire for a Tiny Tim album.

A hardcore rock ‘n’ roll album was something I really wanted.

That was the type of writer I aspired to be, but it wasn’t my personality.

I think I would have gone insane if David Bowie had recorded it, but that wasn’t going to happen… Wrong!”

Ziggy Stardust did something “better than the Monkees could ever fabricate,” according to David Bowie.

“I’m not sure how Bowie heard the song, but my guess is — and what’s funny about the whole thing — I think he heard it from Tiny Tim’s recording — or Biff’s,” Williams said.

“By the time David did the Hunky Dory album, he had already established himself as a pretty big deal.”

As an artist, Williams admired David Bowie.

Williams opined, “His talent is just immense.”

“He’s a true renaissance man, an interesting guy on every level — film, acting, and, obviously, writing and performing,” Williams said, citing “Fill Your Heart” by David Bowie as one of his career’s defining songs.

“Fill Your Heart” was not released as a single, so it did not chart on the Billboard Hot 100.

His classic album Hunky Dory featured the song.

Hunky Dory made it to the top of the charts.

The song reached number 57 on the Billboard 200 chart and stayed there for 19 weeks.

