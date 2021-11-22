Pauley Perrette’s Abby Is No Longer the Most Annoying Character on ‘NCIS,’ According to Fans

Fans of ‘NCIS’ are no longer convinced that Pauley Perrette’s Abby is the most irritating character on the show.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ARTICLE

Over the course of 18(plus) seasons, NCIS has developed a devoted fan base that isn’t afraid to voice their opinions on social media.

With so many characters coming and going over the years, NCIS fans have decided who is the most irritating.

And it’s not Pauley Perrette’s Abby Sciuto anymore.

Abby Sciuto was one of the original NCIS characters, first appearing in the show’s backdoor pilot in 2003.

Initially, the forensic scientist was a popular character.

However, some viewers felt Abby became obnoxious as the series progressed.

On Reddit, one fan wrote, “I’ve found that even during rewatches I have to fast forward through most scenes that have a focus on her.”

“I think part of my problem is that her character is eerily similar to Pauley Perrette, who I’ve also grown to dislike.”

“Least favorite: Abby,” wrote another fan.

Don’t get me wrong: I enjoy her eccentricity.

I don’t connect with her because we don’t get to see the same level of deep, emotional scenes as most everyone else.”

Abby lost favor with fans near the end of her 15-year run on NCIS, but she’s no longer regarded as the show’s most irritating character.

According to an NCIS fan poll conducted by Express, Wilmer Valderrama’s Nick Torres, who joined the team in 2016, now holds the title.

“To me, that honor goes to Torres,” one fan said when discussing the most annoying characters on NCIS.

He’s arrogant, conceited, and self-absorbed, and he never follows orders.

Almost every assignment makes him whine and complain.”

“He would have been fired a long time ago if this show were even remotely true to life,” the fan continued.

He irritates me more than any other character.

Abby was initially irritating, but she grew on me.

Torres isn’t going to be one of them.”

Torres isn’t hated, according to another Reddit user.

He is, however, most likely their “least favorite of the new team.”

“They made him look too much like a Tony substitute.”

“Yes, Bishop has taken the place of Ziva, but they are nothing alike,” the fan wrote.

“Torres appears to be a carbon copy of Tony.

And Tony was my personal favorite, so…”

Jamie Lee Curtis is a fan favorite on NCIS, but her character…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhot.

allowfullscreen] <p>[wpcc-script async charset="utf-8"> wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]