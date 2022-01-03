Paulina Porizkova Posts Photos of Her ‘Real Face’ on Instagram:

She is a beauty icon.

Paulina Porizkova is stunning when she’s dressed up, but she’s just as stunning when she’s not.

In her Instagram bio, the 55-year-old Czech native refers to herself as an “accidental former supermodel,” which is just one small nod to the star’s openness.

Porizkova is known for posting a delightful mix of glamorous photos and selfies of herself as she “really looks.”

Porizkova isn’t shy about sharing candid, relatable photos of herself on social media.

She’s not afraid to show off her natural hair, even when it’s “tricolor” or first thing in the morning, by posting selfies without any make-up.

The former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model recently shared two photos to illustrate the difference between flawless Instagram photos and less-than-perfect reality.

She shared a photo of herself wearing a pretty pink Gap dress, followed by a hilariously relatable photo of herself wearing a “about twelve-year-old” bikini.

“It’s supposed to be a tan-through,” the author of A Model Summer admitted in the caption of the July 1, 2020 photo.

“I bought the towel at [email protected] supermarket about eight years ago.

I’m cleaning the skimmers in the pool with a slotted spoon because the filter isn’t working and I won’t be able to replace it this year.”

The model’s Instagram posts are both inspiring and entertaining.

She’s committed to encouraging women of all ages to love themselves, and one of the ways she does that is by posting photos of herself confidently rocking grays and flaws.

“I used to think gray hair was a sign of aging, that it was a sign of surrendering to being old,” she captioned a selfie on January 2, 2020, “but thanks to many glorious and rocking hot women on Instagram, I’ve changed my vision to gray hair being sexy and confident.”

Continue scrolling to see some of Porizkova’s most famous selfies, which feature her natural hair color and makeup-free skin.

