Pauly DelVecchio’s DJ Career Is a ‘Commercial’ for ‘Jersey Shore’

Pauly DelVecchio’s DJing Career Is a ‘Commercial’ for ‘Jersey Shore’

Pauly DelVecchio is best known for his role on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, but his true passion is DJ Pauly D. With the show’s continued success, DelVecchio remains a cast member.

DelVecchio, on the other hand, claims that the MTV reality show has always been a “commercial” for his DJing career since the beginning.

DelVecchio discussed his experiences on the MTV show during an interview with the Full Send podcast, including how cameras were still rolling whenever the roommates had sex in the house during the early days of Jersey Shore.

Outside of reality television, DelVecchio is dedicated to his work as a DJ.

He said in the episode, “That’s what I love to do.”

“I do that and then use the show as a commercial,” she says.

Jersey Shore producers, according to DelVecchio, don’t mind him using the show to promote his business.

He explained, “We put [my DJing]on the show.”

“They’ll show those gigs because I’m on tour when we’re filming.”

This is the plot of my story.

That plot doesn’t bother me.”

DelVecchio may be a major reality TV star, but he still loves to DJ. On December 31, he DJed a show at WTR Pool and Grille in Tampa, Florida, to ring in the new year.

31st of December 2021

The MTV DJ also performed in Nevada, California, Indiana, and Michigan in January 2022.

DelVecchio will be on the road again in the future.

Here’s where DJ Pauly D will be in 2022, according to his website:

DelVecchio’s passion is DJing, but he used to make money in other ways before he started working six nights a week playing music.

DelVecchio told The Providence Journal in 2012, “As a high school student, I was undecided on what I really wanted to do.”

DelVecchio began working at a local car dealership as a teenager to supplement his income.

He worked there for ten years in a variety of capacities.

“I started out washing cars and worked my way up to running the recon department,” DelVecchio explained.

“After that, I worked as a lot boy, then as a service, and finally as a service advisor.”

I went to parts and did quality assurance.

After that, I worked as a buyer and…

