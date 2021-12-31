Pauly DelVecchio’s Most Hilarious ‘Jersey Shore’ Moments

When MTV premiered Jersey Shore in 2009, the world met Pauly DelVecchio.

It didn’t take long for the reality star to become known in the shore house for his positivity and pranks.

There’s a ton of Pauly D-related Jersey Shore moments to choose from.

But these are the most hilarious moments DelVecchio gave Jersey Shore fans in the first season.

DelVecchio had a fling with Danielle during the first season of Jersey Shore.

When their relationship grew too serious too quickly, DelVecchio began calling her a “Stage 5 Clinger.”

DelVecchio, on the other hand, was looking for a single summer at the beach.

Danielle’s gift of an “I Heart Jewish Girls” shirt to DelVecchio, as well as a conversation she had with the Jersey Shore DJ about taking him to Israel, raised red flags for the reality star.

But it was Danielle’s phone call to DelVecchio, telling him she didn’t “like to be played,” that was the final straw.

DelVecchio tells Danielle it’s all over in an iconic scene from the MTV reality show.

“You stalked my entire life on the boardwalk, and when I got home, I had every intention of calling you, but you had already called and said you weren’t going to call,” DelVecchio continued.

“So you’ve been stalking me on the boardwalk my whole life — now it’s my turn to speak.”

You’ve been following me around my whole life, and I don’t like it.”

“I went on one ride; God bless me, it’s f****** summer,” DelVecchio said during his explanation, and the two never spoke again.

The fourth season of Jersey Shore was filmed in Italy with the cast.

DelVecchio and Vinny Guadagnino played “Louie and Tony” in episode 6.

DelVecchio wore slicked-back hair in a mohawk, a sweatband, and a white Italia jacket with the collar popped, while the duo was all about the FPC — fist pumping, pushups, and chapstick.

DelVecchio yelled at the confessional camera, “I’m going to fist pump until my f****** arm falls off!”

He and Guadagnino collaborated to create one of the most well-known Jersey Shore gifs.

I'm watching Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and they're putting Ron on a dating show similar to The Bachelor.

I'm all for a) a Jersey Shore cast member as the next Bachelor, and b) Pauly D as the next Bachelor…

