Pauly Shore reveals that one day before Louie Anderson died of cancer at the age of 68, he said his final goodbyes to him.

COMEDIAN Pauly Shore has revealed that he said his “goodbyes” to Louie Anderson, who died one day before his 68th birthday.

The comedian who appeared on TV’s Baskets was diagnosed with Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma but passed away on Friday morning after a long battle.

Pauly, 53, revealed on Twitter yesterday that he said his “goodbyes” to the comedian at a Las Vegas hospital, surrounded by family and close friends.

“Attention comedians and @TheComedyStore alumni’s I say this with a heavy heart I just left the hospital in Las Vegas where Louie Anderson’s sisters and close friend were kind enough to let me say my goodbyes he’s still with us but keep him in your prayers,” he wrote.

Louie, who is best known for his role as Mom Baskets on Zach Galifianakis’ comedy series Baskets, was admitted to the hospital earlier this week for treatment of his cancer.

Unfortunately, the TV star succumbed to Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma on Friday morning, according to Deadline.

DLBCL is the most common type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the United States and around the world, accounting for approximately 22% of newly diagnosed B-cell lymphoma cases.

When the comedian was diagnosed with cancer is unknown.

On the circus-themed absurdist show, the comedian played the matriarch of the Baskets clan as “Christine Baskets” or “Mom Baskets.”

However, the legendary comedian has a three-decade-long resume.

He was born on March 24, 1953, and has toured the country as a stand-up comedian, earning the title of “One of the 100 Greatest Stand-Up Comedians of All Time” from Comedy Central.

In 2016, Louie was nominated for an Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as “Christine” in Baskets, which aired for four seasons until 2019.

“In the character, I’m not as nice as my mother was in real life.”

Louie, who grew up in Minnesota, once said, “It’s really an extension of my mother.”

“When I got the call to be on the show, it felt like divine intervention… that my mother, from beyond the grave, was finally making her way into show business, where she truly belonged in the first place.”

On The Tonight Show in 1984, Louie made his national television debut.

Following that, he made appearances on Jay Leno, David Letterman, and HBO specials.

He also hosted Family Feud for three years.

Louie grew up in Minnesota as the youngest of ten siblings, with a late mother and father who clearly left an impression on him.

