‘Peacemaker’: The DC Show Drops a Bombshell in Episode 4 — Was [SPOILER] Always a Butterfly? ‘Peacemaker’: The DC Show Drops a Bombshell in Episode 4 — Was [SPOILER] Always a Butterfly?

With his Peacemaker series, James Gunn is sweeping the DC Extended Universe, and the most recent episode ended with a shocking revelation.

One of the main characters in Peacemaker Episode 4, “The Choad Less Traveled,” is revealed to be a Butterfly.

The revelation begs the question of how long they’ve been lying to the rest of the team.

[Warning: This article contains peacemaker episode 4 spoilers.]

The first three episodes of Peacemaker follow John Cena’s DC character on a mission with a new task force, this time in search of something known as Butterflies.

Despite the fact that the show hasn’t fully explained what Butterflies are or where they came from, it is clear that they are aliens.

They also don’t appear to be acting with the best of intentions.

Apart from that, Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) has been reticent to provide specifics to Peacemaker and his comrades.

As it turns out, his refusal to share that information could have a more sinister motive.

Murn is also a Butterfly, as revealed in the final moments of Peacemaker Episode 4.

But has he always been like this, or is this a recent change?

With the revelation that Clemson Murn is a Butterfly, viewers may wonder if the character was always tainted.

In Peacemaker Episode 5, we’ll probably learn more about that.

However, given his track record and apparent inability to feel emotion, it appears to be a viable option.

Many character moments in DC’s Peacemaker would make sense if it was revealed that Murn was always the enemy.

As previously stated, he has consistently refused to reveal the specifics of their mission to the other characters.

In the most recent episode, he also gives contradictory orders.

That’s not even taking into account his attempts to “share something” and become more human.

But would Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) really miss an alien right under her nose? And why would Murn want to kill Butterflies if he is an alien?

Murn was, of course, injured and alone at the end of episode 3 of DC’s Peacemaker, right after the gang had killed several more Butterflies.

Is it possible something happened…

