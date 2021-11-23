Peacock Announces ‘MacGruber’ Premiere Date and Teaser

Peacock has revealed the premiere date and teaser for ‘MacGruber.’

The Peacock premiere date for the upcoming MacGruber series has been announced, as well as a new teaser trailer that will have fans laughing heartily.

In the trailer, we’re treated to a hilarious and verbally explicit mock-interview with Will Forte’s bizarre character, MacGruber, a former military man who ended up in prison following the events of his 2010 film of the same name.

The film was inspired by a series of Saturday Night Live MacGyver parody sketches that Forte appeared in during his time on the late-night comedy show.

In the new series, MacGruber is released from prison and embarks on a mission to stop Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, played by Billy Zane, from becoming a dangerous new villain.

Two of MacGruber’s old friends join him on his misadventure: Vicki St.

Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe).

Sam Elliott, Laurence Fishburne, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Timothy V Murphy are among the cast members this time around.

The show will premiere on Thursday, December 1st.

On Peacock, there’s a 16, and there’s a 16, and

“America’s ultimate hero and uber patriot MacGruber is finally released after rotting in prison for over a decade.

“His mission: to assassinate Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth, a mysterious villain from his past,” according to a TV Line synopsis of the series.

“With the entire world in his sights, MacGruber must race against the clock to defeat evil’s forces – only to discover that evil… may be lurking within.”

Jorma Taccone, a member of the Lonely Island who co-created and directed MacGruber, will direct and executive produce the new show.

Taccone previously spoke candidly about the MacGruber film with Vanity Fair, saying, “It’s not a perfect movie, but I do believe it is trying to do several things at once.”

And with a film like that, it may be a little more difficult for a wider audience to understand what it is right away.”

“I think it had the weight of being an SNL movie,” he continued, “with people deciding they knew what it was before they knew what it was.”

“This is what a director tells himself when their movie doesn’t open well,” Taccone later joked.

The dumbest pitch in the world, MacGruber, consisted of ten sketches on Saturday Night Live, a Super Bowl commercial, a film, and finally a TV series.”

