Peacock Theatre is putting on a show based on your favorite Chelsea Handler novel.

The Peacock Theatre is putting on a show based on your favorite Chelsea Handler book.

Chelsea Handler will star in the upcoming Peacock series Life Will Be the Death of Me, which is based on her book of the same name.

Chelsea Handler knows how to make lemonade out of lemons.

The comedian’s memoir Life Will Be the Death of Me is on its way to Peacock, according to E! News.

Chelsea as herself will star in a 30-minute sitcom adaptation of the 2019 book.

Chelsea wrote about the year she decided to embark on a journey to become a more self-sufficient and kinder person, a journey that included seeking therapy, having difficult conversations with loved ones, and becoming a political activist.

Chelsea’s trademark sense of humor helped to balance out the serious subject matter.

Since then, the Chelsea Lately host has expressed her joy, writing in September, “Just sitting here in Mallorca thinking about how grateful I am to have so many people I love in my life, to live the life I do, and to be going on tour doing what I love.”

And that I’m finally in love with the best kind of guy.

That kind of thing.”

After touring the country and performing her Vaccinated and Horny standup routine, the star recently won the People’s Choice Award for Best Comedy Tour.

“Can you believe that??? This is one of the happiest times of my life and I owe it to each and every one of my fans and to the man of the hour @jokoy,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jo Koy, her boyfriend and a comedian, shared the news on his own Instagram account.

He wrote, “This woman is the light, the rock, and the voice for women who are fighting to be heard.”

“Ladies, @chelseahandler has your back.

She has motivated me to be my best self.

I’m ecstatic to have you in my life.

Once more, congratulations on your victory!”

The series is currently being developed at Peacock, according to Deadline.

Your Favorite Chelsea Handler Book Is Being Turned Into a Show at Peacock