Peacock’s Fresh Prince spin-off Bel-Air debuts with a dramatic first trailer.

The time has come for a new Fresh Prince to ascend to the throne.

On Monday, January 7, Peacock released the first trailer for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air spin-off series Bel-Air.

Fans will get a sneak peek at what the dramatic re-telling will entail on October 10th.

Will, played by Jabari Banks, is seen pulling up to his new home and reuniting with his family after a ten-year separation in the trailer.

And while his cousins welcome him with open arms, his Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and his new classmates do not.

Of course, Will eventually finds his feet in the original series, but it won’t be easy in this spin-off, which delves deeper into racism and diversity.

On Super Bowl Sunday, February 13, the first three episodes of the series will be available to stream on Peacock, with the remaining episodes following weekly.

Director Morgan Cooper’s viral 2019 trailer, in which he imagined Fresh Prince as a modern tale, sparked the reimagining of the ’90s sitcom.

“Create a show that stands on its own while honoring the spirit and innovation of the original series,” he said.

“Because Bel-Air is a drama, we’re able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn’t do in the half-hour sitcom format 30 years ago,” he continued.

“We can go have difficult conversations that challenge people’s perspectives.”

Bel-Air is, at its core, a celebration of the African-American experience told through the eyes of a family.”

Will Smith, who starred in the original series, is also involved in the project as the series’ narrator and executive producer.

(NBCUniversal owns E! and Peacock.)

