Peaky Blinders: The Final Season’s Heart-Pumping First Trailer

See Peaky Blinders’ Final Season’s Heart-Pumping First Trailer

In the trailer for Season 6 of the BBC series Peaky Blinders, the Shelbys are out for blood.

Here’s what fans can expect from the final season.

The Peaky Blinders have returned and are seeking vengeance.

The first trailer for Season 6 of Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy, Joe Cole, and others, was released on January 1 by the BBC.

Tommy Shelby (Murphy) prepares for a fight against fascist leaders gaining power in Europe in this nearly two-minute clip.

This season will have many twists and turns, as writer Steven Knight told Variety last year, but fans can expect Tommy to fight the rise of the Nazi party: “He had one goal [after WWII]which was to accumulate money, but when he encounters fascism, something is brought back to life and he decides there is good and bad.”

As a result, he spends his time fighting it.”

In the meantime, Anya Taylor-Joy reprises her role as Gina Gray, looking as glamorous as ever in a red lip and a silk robe.

This season, Anya isn’t the only fan favorite character who is returning to Birmingham.

Fans can rejoice as Tom Hardy reprises his role as Alfie Solomons.

It’s unclear how the show will deal with Helen McRory’s death at the age of 52, who played Polly Gray on the show.

McRory’s husband, Damian Lewis, announced her death in April 2021, a month before the show wrapped filming, due to cancer complications.

The BBC series has yet to be given a premiere date, but it is expected to air in early 2022.



