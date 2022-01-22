Pearl and Amanda Aday, Meat Loaf’s kids, who are they?

Pearl and Amanda Aday are Meat Loaf’s children.

Following the death of the Bat Out Of Hell star, MEAT LOAF fans around the world are in mourning.

Sadly, the rock legend passed away at the age of 74, leaving behind his two children.

Meat Loaf, born Michael Lee Aday on September 27, 1947, rose to fame thanks to his powerful, versatile voice.

He was well-known and well-liked by fans all over the world, and he performed on over 30 tours.

But Meat Loaf was more than a musician; he was also a father to two daughters, Pearl and Amanda.

Pearl was born in 1975, and her mother was Meat Loaf’s first wife, Leslie Edmonds.

Her unnamed father was a drummer in Janis Joplin’s Full Tilt Boogie Band, but she was adopted as a young child by Meat Loaf.

Beginning in the mid-1990s, Pearl was a member of his touring band Neverland Express for nine years.

Pearl has performed with her stepfather as a backing singer and in duets on numerous albums, tours, and television appearances.

She is currently the lead singer of Pearl, her own band.

In 2011, Pearl married Scott Ian Rosenfeld, the founder of Anthrax, and they have a son named Revel Young Ian.

Amanda was born in 1981 and is Pearl’s half-sister.

Leslie Aday is also her mother’s name.

She is an actress best known for her recurring role as Dora Mae Dreifuss on the HBO series Carnivàle in its first season (2003–05).

Crazy in Alabama, The Mummy and the Armadillo, South Dakota: A Woman’s Right to Choose, and The Trials of Cate McCall are among her film roles.

She has guest starred on the hit TV shows Boston Public, ER, Private Practice, and My Name Is Earl in addition to her work on Carnivàle.

Meat Loaf died on January 20, 2022, with no cause of death given.

The star passed away with his daughters and wife Deborah by his side, according to a heartbreaking tribute posted on the actor’s official Facebook page.

“Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight with his wife Deborah by his side,” the statement read.

“Throughout the last 24 hours, his daughters Pearl and Amanda, as well as close friends, have been with him.

“His incredible career spanned six decades, during which he sold over 100 million albums worldwide and starred in over 65 films, including “Fight Club,” “Focus,” “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” and “Wayne’s World.” His album “Bat Out of Hell” is still among the top ten selling albums of all time.”