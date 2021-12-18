Pearl Carter, Nick Carter’s daughter, is ‘doing great’ and shows no signs of birth complications.

Pearl Carter, Nick Carter’s daughter, is ‘doing great’ and has shown no signs of birth complications.

I hope you are well.

After Pearl’s traumatic April birth, Nick Carter and Lauren Kitt provided an update on her 7-month-old daughter.

On Monday, December 13, while promoting their Cure 4 the Kids partnership, the 41-year-old Backstreet Boys member’s wife, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly, “She’s doing great now.”

“She hasn’t experienced any negative consequences as a result of the situation.”

The musician, who has a 5-year-old son Odin and a 2-year-old daughter Saoirse with Kitt, said their “love and connection” grew after their youngest child spent a week in the NICU due to respiratory distress.

“It just took us to the next level,” added the California native.

“Without having to speak, we were communicating through emotions.”

“All we were doing was holding each other’s hands and being there for each other in the room.”

“Nothing matters more than what’s going on internally,” Carter told Us at the time.

You have the impression that your world is collapsing around you.

You have no idea what’s going on because you don’t know what’s going on.

You’re completely reliant on the people who are assisting you, the doctors.

We are obviously grateful to this day because we had our child during the peak of COVID.”

The couple married in April 2014 in California, and Odin and Saoirse were born in 2016 and 2019, respectively.

Kitt told Us on Monday that Pearl’s birth turned parenting into a “whole new ballgame.”

“It’s challenging, but rewarding,” the fitness expert explained.

“It’s getting easier because they’re becoming more self-sufficient, which is fantastic.”

Helping their eldest children adjust to being big siblings was also “really difficult” for the couple.

“The older one adores the younger,” Carter said, adding that Odin and Saoirse “fight.”

“It’s strange.

It’s like, ‘How come you don’t treat her the same way you treat the baby?’ They’re at the stage where they’re stealing toys.”

With Pearl’s health issues behind them, the couple is focusing on assisting families dealing with cancer through Cure 4 the Kids.

Carter told Us that he has enlisted the help of a celebrity chef for the charity cooking event on Thursday, December 16.

“We’re just going to raise money for children who are in need, especially during the holiday season.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Nick Carter’s Daughter Pearl Is ‘Doing Great,’ Showing ‘No Effects’ From Birth Complications