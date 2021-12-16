Pedro Almodóvar’s soap opera “Parallel Mothers” features a stunning Penélope Cruz performance.

Pedro Almodóvar’s Parallel Mothers is proof that he is still a major cinematic force.

Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit’s captivating performances elevate his screenplay.

Parallel Mothers is a wonderful addition to Almodóvar’s filmography that shocks, intrigues, and invigorates, despite its soap opera melodrama occasionally playing a little too heavy-handed.

Janis Martinez (Cruz) is a single, middle-aged magazine photographer.

She meets Ana (Smit), a single adolescent woman, in a hospital room where they will both be giving birth soon.

Janis has no regrets about having the baby, even though Ana is terrified of the prospect.

As they face motherhood in their own unique ways, the two women form a powerful bond.

Janis tries to get permits to excavate a site that is deeply connected to her family in Parallel Mothers, which spans the past and present.

Returning to work, dealing with drama involving her lover, Arturo (Israel Elejalde), and finishing the excavation that so many other families rely on are all challenges she faces.

Parallel Mothers is a film about motherhood across generations.

Janis and Ana are clearly different in age, which shows in how they approach their own motherhood journeys.

The screenplay by Almodóvar, on the other hand, goes beyond what the audience sees between the two leads.

Their relationships with their own mothers are also very different, indicating that motherhood has a domino effect.

Fatherhood looms in the background as well, but it’s never the center of attention.

Almodóvar investigates how becoming a mother affects a person’s life.

They’re now both in charge of another human life while also juggling other important aspects of their lives, such as their careers.

Parallel Mothers features two women, one who is returning to work and the other who is still figuring out her place in the world.

Nonetheless, Janis and Ana’s story together feels more like fate, as they’ve been inextricably linked since that hospital room meeting.

In Parallel Mothers, the second story of the excavation serves more as a bookend.

It begins and ends the story.

It does, however, fit in with the rest of the film.

Almodóvar’s investigation of motherhood, family, and legacy is further cemented by the excavation story.

Janis and Ana’s relationship is full of drama, but this story really hits you in the gut.

Parallel Mothers is made all the more powerful by Cruz and Smit’s outstanding performances.

Cruz is enthralling, delivering a truly dynamic performance that adds depth to the role.

Smit is captivating,…

