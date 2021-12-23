Pedro Breaks Down and Calls Himself a ‘Mistake’ After Mother’s Affair (Exclusive) on ‘The Family Chantel’

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s season finale of The Family Chantel, Pedro’s heartbreaking family drama in the Dominican Republic continues.

Pedro has an intense conversation with his wife, Chantel, and mother-in-law, Karen, in this clip, about confronting his painful past in his homeland.

Chantel apologizes to Pedro for not being a good listener, but she also admits that she doesn’t know how to support him in his attempt to reconnect with his father who is no longer alive.

Pedro’s father had an affair with his mother, Lidia, and had a second family while Pedro and his younger sister Nicole were growing up.

Pedro met up with his half-brothers last week, and they told him that despite his absence from Pedro’s life, their father was always present for them.

Pedro is hesitant to accept Chantel’s apology, and Chantel chastises Lidia for allowing Pedro’s father to only visit their home at night and send him to his room to sleep during Pedro’s childhood.

Pedro describes himself as a “mistake” at this point.

He tells Chantel, “You know why? Because he doesn’t want to see me.”

“I made a huge blunder.”

Let me tell you something: I made a huge blunder.

That’s it, and you don’t get it.”

Pedro breaks down in tears, despite Karen and Chantel’s assurances that he isn’t making a mistake.

“Pedro is dealing with issues that any child would find painful and difficult to deal with,” Karen says to the cameras.

Pedro, I believe, is enraged by the world, and he should be.”

The season finale of The Family Chantel airs tonight at 8 p.m.

TLC’s ETPT

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro Breaks Down and Calls Himself a ‘Mistake’ After Mother’s Affair (Exclusive)