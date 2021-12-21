Pedro Discusses His Mother’s Affair With His Half Brothers (Exclusive) in ‘The Family Chantel’.

‘The Family Chantel’: Pedro Discusses His Mother’s Affair with His Half Brothers (Exclusive)

In this exclusive clip from Monday’s new episode of The Family Chantel, Pedro continues his intense family drama.

In this clip, Pedro discusses his father’s relationship with his half brothers in the Dominican Republic.

Pedro’s father had been absent for most of his life, and he and his younger sister, Nicole, are the result of their father’s affair with Lidia, his mother.

During the conversation, his half brothers say their father was “always present” and was with them a lot of the time.

“And the truth is, in that sense, he was an exemplary father,” one brother says as Pedro listens with emotion.

“At home, he was a strict disciplinarian.

But he was always there, as if he was a real workaholic.

I understand how painful it is for you, as a child who yearns for a father figure.

I understand that it’s difficult.

But, yes, that is the father we have.”

“So when we found out,” he continued, referring to their father’s affair, “it was very shocking for me.”

“It’s not something you expect to find out that your father, who you’ve known your whole life, 20-something years, has another family,” his other brother says.

The brothers claim they discovered the affair when one of them reassembled torn papers, which turned out to be a letter from Pedro’s mother.

Mondays at 8 p.m., watch The Family Chantel.

On TLC, ETPT

Pedro previously stated that his father would only come to see his mother at night, while he was sleeping.

While speaking with his wife, Chantel, he expressed his displeasure with his mother’s refusal to repent of having children with a married man who already had his own family.

Men in the Dominican Republic are expected to be “single” at all times, according to both Lidia and Pedro’s grandmothers.

“Every f**king person keeps saying the same sh** about how good my father was,” he raged.

“Don’t tell me he’s a good father just because he gave me f**king money and f**king clothes when I was a baby.

That’s fine if that’s what it is.

He can pay, but I require more!…

It’s not just about money; it’s about feelings, connections, and relationships; it’s about spending time together.”

