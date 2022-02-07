Peggy Zabakolas, a real estate expert, dishes on the new Discovery(plus) series ‘Selling the Hamptons.’

‘Selling the Hamptons,’ a new Discovery(plus) series, features real estate expert Peggy Zabakolas.

Peggy Zabakolas, a real estate expert, will be featured in the new series Selling the Hamptons on Discovery(plus).

The reality star, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly about the upcoming series, “It’s an amazing cast with amazing homes.”

“It’ll be something entertaining for the audience to watch, as well as total escapism.”

I’m just really looking forward to it.”

Zabakolas rose to prominence after starring in Netflix’s Million Dollar Beach House, which she told Us was “currently on pause.”

The television personality stated that she “wanted to keep on expanding, growing, and building my brand” as the reason for her decision to move on to another project.

“If an opportunity knocks and it’s a good fit, why not?” Zabakolas told Us.

I’ve always gone out of my way to assist my current and future clients.

The Million Dollar Beach House was voted one of the top ten houses in the world.

“It was a fantastic show, and all I can hope for is that it will help elevate the business.”

With Selling the Hamptons, which will feature one of her Million Dollar Beach House properties, she plans to continue assisting potential real estate buyers.

Fans were left wondering if Zabakolas would get this “(dollar)35 million stunner in Southampton” after the first season of the Netflix series ended. Fortunately, she did!

“It has an indoor basketball court, an indoor and outdoor movie theater, and everything inside it has an outside.”

Zabakolas exclaimed to Us, “It’s a 15-foot LED movie screen that rises from the ground.”

“It’s a mix of West Coast and East Coast vibes.”

The pool features transparent viewing glass, a sunken fire pit, an indoor swimming pool, and 9 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

It comes with every conceivable luxury amenity!”

Aside from selling luxury homes, viewers of Selling the Hamptons can expect to see “personal drama and work drama” between Zabakolas and her coworkers.

The actress explained, “You always need a little bit of drama.”

“I believe I grew as a result of this [show].”

The filming of Million Dollar Beach House took place nearly three years ago, and the show premiered a year ago.

In three years, I grew at an exponential rate.

So I’ve shifted my focus, whether it’s on personal or professional drama.

Short summary of Infosurhoy

Real Estate Expert Peggy Zabakolas Dishes on Move to Discovery(plus) Series ‘Selling the Hamptons’