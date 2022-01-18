Peloton and Adidas Have Released an Activewear Collection for All Body Types and Workouts.

Peloton and Adidas have teamed up to create an activewear collection for all body types and workouts.

This year, it’s all about looking good while also feeling great.

And the latest Adidas and Peloton activewear capsule collection is finally here to help us do just that.

Whether you’re a die-hard Peloton user, a die-hard Adidas wearer (we’re all here for the brand loyalty), or just someone looking to get back into shape in the new year, the latest apparel drop from the brands is packed with everything you’ll need to elevate your workout style for 2022 and beyond, including sleek tights and leggings, pretty bomber jackets, tank tops, tees, gender-neutral joggers, and more.

The best part about this collaboration is that it’s made partially from recycled materials, which contributes to Adidas’ mission to eliminate plastic waste. Protect the environment while also upgrading your workout wardrobe? Say no more.

Check out Adidas x Peloton’s latest apparel collection, and shop ET’s favorite items from the collaboration below.

In addition, check out our picks for the best leggings to try in 2022 and Halle Berry’s Amazon activewear favorites.

