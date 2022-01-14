Peloton, ClassPass, and Obe Fitness are the best fitness subscriptions for the money.

Peloton, ClassPass, and Obe Fitness are among the best fitness subscriptions available.

If getting in shape is on your to-do list for 2022, you’ve probably already done your homework on the best fitness apps available.

Virtual fitness classes have become extremely popular since the beginning of the pandemic, both on demand and via livestream.

With the current COVID-19 outbreak, going to the gym in person may not be as appealing as it once was.

You don’t need to join a gym to start your fitness journey this year, thanks to the wide variety of fitness app subscriptions available.

If you prefer in-person workouts but don’t want to commit to just one class or location, ClassPass gives you access to a wide range of wellness activities, including at-home, on-demand classes and in-person massages, which are ideal after a particularly strenuous workout.

Obé Fitness has one of the largest selections of pre-recorded fitness classes, with 22 live-streamed classes every day, if you prefer to work out entirely at home.

If you need a little extra motivation to get started on your fitness journey, Future Fitness will assign you a personal trainer who will design a weekly workout plan that fits both your fitness goals and your schedule.

There’s a fitness subscription that can help you get started no matter how you want to work up a sweat.

From Peloton to Alo Moves, ET has compared six of the best fitness subscriptions for you, so you won’t have to waste time looking for the right one.

Obé Fitness recommends aiming for five (weekly workouts).

Obé’s collection of over 6,000 on-demand classes, as well as 22 daily classes available via livestream, makes finding motivation to work out more often a breeze, as the company’s motto suggests.

Dance, yoga, and Pilates are among the virtual fitness subscription service’s offerings, as are equipment-based classes like cycling, bounce (indoor trampoline), and foam rolling.

Classes range in length from 5 to 1 hour, making it simple to fit a workout into any schedule.

Obé Fitness has a large library of on-demand classes, a low monthly subscription fee, and the convenience of workout classes in your living room.

Every class’s overall neon-meets-pastel, ’80s-inspired aesthetic.

