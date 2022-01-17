Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, of Kourtney Kardashian jump on a trampoline in the backyard of their (dollar)10 million Palm Springs mansion.

Penelope, 9, and Reign, 7, of Kourtney Kardashian’s family, jump on a trampoline in the backyard of their (dollar)10 million Palm Springs mansion.

In the huge backyard of KOURTNEY Kardashian’s (dollar)10M Palm Springs mansion, her children jumped around on a trampoline with the sun setting behind them.

Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, were seen reaching for the stars while having fun in the fresh air.

Kourtney, 42, also shared a stunning photo of the last of the sun’s rays shining over their swimming pool to her Instagram stories.

The six-bedroom, eight-bathroom home in La Quinta, California is equipped with cutting-edge amenities.

For her vacations with boyfriend Travis Barker and her kids, Kourtney splurged on a new Palm Springs home.

Penelope, Reign, and Mason, 11, are Kourtney’s children with her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38.

Travis’ ex-wife Shanna Moakler is the mother of his two teenagers, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Fans continue to believe Kourtney is pregnant with Travis’ baby after she was seen picking at sweet treats while wearing a big jacket.

On Saturday, the reality star indulged herself while celebrating the birthdays of her nieces Chicago and Stormi.

Kourtney was spotted smelling a variety of sweet treats, including cotton candy and colorful heart-shaped candies, while posting to her Instagram Story.

Her stomach was fully covered by a large winter jacket, which she accessorized with a large pink bow on top of her head, as seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kourtney ran away from the table they were seated at after smelling the delectable treats, as the person filming her laughed.

The TV personality, who married Travis, 46, in October, appears to have made several hints that she is expecting a child.

Kourtney kept sharing photos of a sequin avocado purse she had received earlier this month, according to one TikTok user.

JordynWoodKnow, a fan, pointed out that at 16 weeks, a baby is the size of an avocado.

On Monday, Kourtney confirmed the rumors by flaunting the bag on her Instagram Stories.

In a photo taken by nail artist Lisa Kon, the TV star held onto the accessory while flaunting her nude manicure.