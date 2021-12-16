Penélope Cruz, a fan of ‘Sex and the City,’ reacts to the shocking death of ‘And Just Like That’ (exclusive)

Penélope Cruz, a “Sex and the City” fan, reacts to the shocking death of “And Just Like That” (exclusive)

On last week’s premiere of the Sex and the City revival, Penélope Cruz opened up about her reaction to that shocking death.

Cruz was honored at the Museum of Modern Art’s Film Benefit on Tuesday night, and ET’s Rachel Smith spoke with her about her feelings about Mr.

Big’s (Chris Noth) untimely death, which shocked the Parallel Mothers actress, who was a fan of the franchise and even appeared in the SATC 2 film.

“I’m sure most people already know,” Cruz admitted, “but I couldn’t believe it.”

“Perhaps 50 episodes will be flashbacks, and we’ll get to see a little more of that relationship there,” she says.

At Chanel’s 14th annual benefit, the Academy Award-winning actress was honored for her contributions to the film industry.

Cate Blanchett, Tom Hanks, and Martin Scorsese have all been honored by the MOMA in previous years.

Cruz, who looked stunning in a red Chanel gown, told ET she was “happy and grateful” to receive the award.

“It’s a tremendous honor,” Cruz exclaimed.

“I’m happy, grateful, and a little overwhelmed at the same time.”

And after my speech, I’ll unwind because getting up on stage and speaking always makes me nervous.

All of my friends who have come to show their support tonight have touched me greatly, and this is a tremendous honor for me.”

On December 14, Penelope Cruz attends the Museum of Modern Art Film Benefit at the MOMA.

New York City, April 14, 2021

Several of Cruz’s coworkers, including Anne Hathaway, sang her praises throughout the evening.

Cruz, 47, couldn’t stop smiling when ET told her what they had to say about her.

Cruz inquired of Hathaway, “Is she here?”

“I’m a big fan of hers as well, and I’m glad she’s here.”

I’m looking forward to meeting her.”

Cruz’s latest film, Parallel Mothers, is receiving a lot of Oscar buzz, but she says it was a gift just to be a part of another Pedro Almodóvar project.

Two women share a hospital room in Parallel Mothers, where they will give birth.

Both are true.

