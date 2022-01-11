Penélope Cruz on Working on a Musical with Javier Bardem and Receiving an Award at the Palm Springs Film Festival (Exclusive)

Penélope Cruz on Working on a Musical with Javier Bardem and Being Honored at the Palm Springs Film Festival (Exclusive)

Penélope Cruz is a versatile actress who is itching to return to a musical.

In Rob Marshall’s 2009 musical Nine, the Spanish star debuted her singing and dancing abilities.

Now she’s ready to put on her ballroom shoes once more, this time with husband Javier Bardem and frequent collaborator and director Pedro Almodóvar.

Cruz, 47, told ET’s Nischelle Turner that she would love to do a musical with her husband, who was recently seen singing in Being the Ricardos.

“I saw my husband sing in the Ricardos and he did an amazing job! He was feeling the same way I did when I did Nine, when I had no idea if I could sing but Rob Marshall convinced me after a few tests that I could.”

And then, because I danced ballet for 18 years and am a huge fan of the dance world and music, it’s such a powerful art form for me, even more so than cinema, so the genre of musicals is a dream come true for me! I’ve only done one so far, but I hope to do more someday.”

Cruz explained that the idea of doing another musical came up three weeks ago when journalists began asking her what type of film she wanted to do next with Almodóvar.

‘Is there anything you haven’t done together?’ she remembered being asked.

“When I think of a musical, the first thing that comes to mind is a musical.”

We have to put on a musical together, and when I mentioned it, everyone was ecstatic.

Every fan of Pedro Almodóvar desires to see a musical.”

Meanwhile, the Cruz and Bardem household has been filled with music recently, as the actor will play King Triton in the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

“Lately, there’s been a lot of music floating around.

And, as you may be aware, planning for such events takes a long time.

“It’d be great to be able to do movies that the kids could see,” Cruz, who has a 10-year-old son Leo and an 8-year-old daughter Luna with Bardem, said, adding, “Because I can’t show them Parallel Mothers yet.”

For her most recent film, which is also her seventh.

Best news summaries from Infosurhoy

Penélope Cruz on Doing a Musical With Javier Bardem and Palm Springs Film Awards Honor (Exclusive)