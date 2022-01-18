Penelope Disick and Kourtney Kardashian’s TikTok Videos Inspired Us to Buy 11 Things

Penelope Disick is the official tastemaker of our generation, according to every @pandkourt video.

Over the last two years, TikTok has influenced us to buy a lot of things, but it’s usually seasoned skincare gurus who tell us what we need to use in our twenties to keep our skin looking youthful by the time we’re in our forties.

That was before we came across Kourtney Kardashian and Penelope Disick’s TikTok account a few months ago.

We’re running to Ulta and Target for our self-care night essentials now that we have a 9-year-old!

The mother-daughter account is truly the gift that keeps on giving, with behind-the-scenes access to Kardashian family gatherings and cameos from Scott Disick and North West.

Penelope’s product hauls are by far our favorite @pandkourt videos!

Penelope not only knows more about skincare and makeup than we did when we were her age, but she can also make videos that are as visually appealing as she can.

Her art direction alone has gotten us to buy a lot of stuff!

It’s no surprise that Penelope is a natural-born tastemaker, which is why we decided to try out 11 products from her TikTok to see if they lived up to the hype.

She’s aware of what’s going on!

We’ve compiled a list of @pandkourt-inspired purchases that we think you’ll love as much as we do.

Penelope Jenner has been promoting a few products from her aunt Kylie Jenner’s skincare line, including this body lotion.

A little goes a long way in transporting you to a tropical paradise while also keeping your legs looking and feeling hydrated.

From this point forward, we will only use this body wash.

The plant-based, biodegradable formula leaves you smelling like a garden for only (dollar)9.

We didn’t start paying attention to our scalp until recently, so we applaud Penelope for realizing that scalp health is wealth at the age of nine!

