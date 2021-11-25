Penelope Disick and North West Team Up for Adorable TikTok Video

North West and Penelope Disick, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s daughters, will keep you entertained with this cute TikTok clip!

Cousins!

On Wednesday, November 1st,

Penelope Disick, 9, dances and lip-synches THE ANXIETY, Tyler Cole, and Willow’s 2020 song “Meet Me At Our Spot” with her bestie, Kim Kardashian’s eldest daughter North West, 8, in the cutest TikTok video.

One user responded, “We need a ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian Kids’ Show,” while another said, “I’m sorry but seeing the Kardashian kids as actual kids is really cute.”

“THE ICONIC DUE WE DIDN’T KNOW WE NEEDED,” wrote another user.

On TikTok, Kourtney has shared cute videos of Penelope demonstrating her dancing and acting skills.

The reality star shared a video of the two dancing to the Liv and Maddie theme song in a choreographed routine last week.

Kourtney Kardashian shared a video of Penelope and a friend hilariously reenacting one of her Keeping Up With the Kardashians scenes in March.

Below is a link to Kourtney’s most recent TikTok of North and Penelope:

North, Penelope, and the other Kardashian-West-Jenner cousins have had some of the cutest moments over the years, as seen in these photos:

In a sweet photo shared by Kim on September, Chicago, True, and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses.

“I love you guys!” Kim said to her 250 million Instagram followers.

“I wanted to share this photo because it would make my life complete if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies.”

On September 1, Chicago, True, and Stormi had a hug huddle and showed off their fashion sense in stylish outfits.

On August, Chicago returns the stare of her aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True.

On August 2, Dream, Stormi, Chicago, and True went window shopping at The Grove.

Khloe captioned the photo with a purple heart emoji, “Cousins.”

On August 1, Reign, Mason, Penelope, and North set up a summer lemonade stand that also sold custom bracelets.

“pooshalini” Penelope even made Scott a custom “Lord” bracelet!

Dream Kardashian, True Thompson, and Chicago West are cousins, and Khloe Kardashian captioned a sweet moment between them as “the sweetest girls.”

Natalie Halcro’s daughter is also present for the photo shoot.

Dream, True, and Chicago all wear purple leotards that match.

“Are you prepared for what’s about to happen…?”

Penelope Disick and North West collaborate on a cute TikTok video.

