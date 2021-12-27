Penelope Disick Proves She’s a Beauty Icon with a Red Hair Refresh: See Her New Color

Penelope Disick Proves She’s a Beauty Icon with a Red Hair Refresh: Check Out Her New Color!

Penelope Disick is on her way to becoming a beauty icon.

The 9-year-old recently released a TikTok video documenting her red hair transformation, which has gone viral.

Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter, who is the daughter of Scott Disick, dyed her long copper locks fire engine red and documented the process for her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

“It’s not as bad as it seems.

All it needs is a little….shaping.

Penelope said in the video, “To the salon.”

After a quick transition, the aspiring beauty guru had a hairstylist apply bright red hair dye to her long locks.

Penelope took over after the color was applied, while she enlisted the help of a pro for the parts.

She wiped away any dye that had gotten on her brow, applied some face cream, and set her timer for 14 minutes.

Penelope jumped into the shower fully clothed (it’s all about the content, people!) to rinse out the dye, wrapped her hair in a towel turban, and brushed and blowdried her hair to perfection once it buzzed.

The video quickly went viral, with 251,000 likes in less than 24 hours.

Because the account’s comment section is disabled, some fans took to Twitter to air their grievances.

“Aren’t we all so effin excited about Penelope?” a user commented on a photo of her new look.

“Penelope Disick is an icon,” said another commenter.

Penelope, on the other hand, debuted a similar hue in August, well before Penelope’s TikTok fame.

Poosh founder Poosh, 42, debuted her daughter’s look at the time.

Penelope transforming her tresses in their living room was captured by Kardashian via Instagram Stories.

She also posted the final result to her grid, causing a frenzy among fans.

The little one’s adoration for glitz and glam extends beyond playing with her hair.

She, like her aunts Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, is interested in skincare and makeup.

Penelope debuted her beauty routine on TikTok earlier this month.

For the record, it’s a lot of work for a kid in elementary school.

She uses Kylie Skin Cleanser and Honest Beauty Facial Oil for her skincare.

