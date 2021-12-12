Penelope Disick’s fake nails in a TikTok video got Kourtney Kardashian mom-shamed.

In a TikTok video, Kourtney Kardashian was mom-shamed over Penelope Disick’s fake nails.

Kourtney Kardashian has been chastised numerous times over the years for a variety of reasons, ranging from the clothes she wears to her career choice.

Even so, the reality star has undoubtedly gotten the most flak for the way she raises her three young children.

Kardashian made headlines once more recently when she and her daughter, Penelope Disick, launched a joint TikTok account.

While many fans enjoy the duo’s content, one video in particular has sparked outrage among parents, with many criticizing her for allowing her 9-year-old daughter to wear fake nails.

Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter launched a TikTok account in October.

“Account managed by an adult,” reads the bio of the @pandkourt account.

With 2.5 million followers, it appears that Kardashian and Disick are well on their way to reaching their three-million-follower goal.

The duo’s TikTok account has a lot of videos of Disick, with the young girl giving a unique glimpse into her lavish lifestyle.

While Disick and her mother are in the profile photo, it’s clear that Disick is the one filming the majority of the videos.

Disick’s TikTok videos have gotten a lot of attention, not all of it good, and one in particular has sparked debate among critics.

Fans are perplexed by Penelope Disick’s use of fake nails in a new TikTok video. (hashtag)PenelopeDickpic.twitter.comT19ayliLhi

A new TikTok video shared on the joint account in early December sparked outrage.

The young girl wearing long, press-on nails is seen in the video, which features Disick pouring a soda.

Kardashian was slammed on social media for allowing her daughter to wear fake nails, according to The Daily Mail.

“Wow, kids this age put on nails in the United States… wow…” wrote one critic, while another questioned, “Are u serious??????????”

Some fans were envious of Disick’s opulence, with one critic writing, ‘WAIT.does she have tips on?! At that age I was lucky enough to wear eyeshadow…..’

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t directly address the criticism of her parenting – despite the fact that the reality star has had plenty of practice over the years…

