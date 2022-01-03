Penelope Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, flaunts her red hair after fans criticize her mother for allowing her to wear a strapless dress.

Penelope Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian’s 9-year-old daughter, flaunts her red hair after fans chastise her mother for allowing her to wear a strapless dress.

Penelope Kardashian, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN’S daughter, flaunted her fiery red locks in a new TikTok video.

The KUWTK star’s nine-year-old flaunted her scarlet locks, which she dyed last month, while joking about hiding candy from her seven-year-old brother Reign.

Penelope mimed along to the words “I know something you don’t.” in the video.

You’ll never guess what I know.”

“When my little brother asks where your candy stash is, I say,” said the text in the video.

Flares and a loose blue sweatshirt were worn by the youngster, who wore a beanie to partially hide her bright red hair.

Her understated style contrasts sharply with her glitzy ensemble at the Kardashians’ recent Christmas bash.

Kourtney, 42, was chastised for allowing Penelope to attend the party in a strapless red dress with heels, claiming it made her look too “grown-up.”

“Great photos, but what is going on with P? Too young for that hair, nails, and shoes!” wrote one commenter.

Another fan described the gown as “awful,” while a third added, “She is too young to be dressed and made up that way.”

Penelope is shared by Kourtney, her ex-husband Scott Disick, 38, and their two sons Mason, 12, and Reign, seven.

In recent weeks, Kourtney has sparked speculation that she is pregnant with her fiance Travis Barker’s child.

Last month, the E! alum sparked baby rumors when she showed off a kitchen closet stuffed with her massive junk food collection.

She walked through the large closet in her (dollar)8.5 million home, displaying a variety of Bussin Snacks chips, cookies, and candy.

Fans have noticed a number of clues that could point to a possible pregnancy since the couple confirmed their romance in February 2021.

Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of a strange snack made with pickles, vegan butter, tangerines, and sourdough bread back in July.

She had previously consumed a martini made entirely of water, so this wasn’t the first time she’d made an unusual meal choice.

The Poosh founder sipped her non-alcoholic beverage from a coup glass filled with small white flowers.

Kourtney also ate sushi without fish this summer, opting for a vegetarian roll with avocado instead.

