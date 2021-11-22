Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player who has been reported missing, has received a major update.

Peng Shuai, a Chinese tennis player, has been reported missing.

Following sexual assault allegations she made against a Chinese government official, Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai was reported missing.

Shuai, on the other hand, is not missing and is safe, according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Peng, 35, met with IOC President Thomas Back and two other IOC officials and discussed her safety, according to the IOC. It is unclear when the call took place.

According to PEOPLE, Peng “thanked the IOC for its concern about her well-being” and “explained that she is safe and well, living at her home in Beijing, but would like her privacy respected at this time.” One of the officials who met with Shuai, athletes commission chair Emma Terho, revealed what she said during the meeting.

“I was relieved to learn that Peng Shuai was doing well, as this was our primary concern.”

Terho described her as “relaxing.”

“I offered her our support and promised to stay in touch at any time she wanted, which she obviously appreciated,” Shuai said. Shuai was seen in public twice over the weekend, CNN reports. He was seen with friends at a dinner and then attended a children’s tournament the next day.

“It was good to see Peng Shuai in recent videos,” a WTA spokeswoman told ESPN, “but they don’t alleviate or address the WTA’s concern about her well-being and ability to communicate without censorship or coercion.”

Shuai claimed on Chinese social media that former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli forced her into sex and that the two had an on-again, off-again relationship.

The post was quickly removed from the internet in China and is no longer available for discussion.

Naomi Osaka, a tennis player, expressed her displeasure on social media.

“Hey everyone, not sure if you’ve been following the news, but I recently learned of a fellow tennis player who has gone missing shortly after revealing that she has been sexually abused,” Osaka wrote last week.

“I hope Peng Shuai and her family are safe and sound. Censorship is never acceptable at any cost.”

