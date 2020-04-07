Penguin Random House flushes with bookstores during quarantine

The Penguin Random House group, one of the largest in the publishing market in Spain, together with Planeta, has launched two initiatives to support bookstores, which have remained closed since the State of Alarm was declared in Spain due to the crisis of the coronavirus. The measures, released through a statement, also seek to “bring all its authors closer to more readers in the complex context in which we find ourselves in these days.”

Taking into account that “the pandemic and the crisis it has generated affect in a direct and radical way the publishing sector”, they are aware that “the measures of confinement and closing of bookstores for an indefinite period have meant a severe blow”. In this context, Penguin wants to support all the bookstores that take orders through their websites or by phone. To do this, during this “period of exceptionality”, the group has launched a home delivery service (“dropshipping”) that can be used by the aforementioned bookstores. The group also makes available to these bookstores all the titles of their different labels, regardless of whether the establishments have stocks of them or not.

Home distribution

Thus, when a customer requests a copy of a group title that the bookstore does not have in stock, the establishment will only have to place an order through the group’s “dropshipping” system, indicating the buyer’s address as the delivery point. Penguin will prepare the package on your behalf, deliver it to the specified address, and send acknowledgment of delivery to the bookstore. Therefore, it will be a sale made by the bookstore in which the group will act as provider of a logistics delivery service. “The objective,” they explain in Penguin, “is that no bookseller lacks stock and is doomed to lose a sale.”

At this time, more than 200 bookstores sell their books online in Spain and the group recalls that “many of them can be found through the portal wwww.todostuslibros.com”; in fact, Penguin has enabled a direct purchase button for this website from its own, www.megustaleer.com.

On the other hand, as of April 8, Penguin will start selling physical books from its catalog through its website and 10% of the amount of those sales will go to a fund that will be converted into coupons of 10 euros. In July, the group will raffle these coupons among those who have purchased a book on their website and, once the bookstores are open, the winners will be able to redeem them (they will be valid until April 30) in the purchase of a book from any publisher. An initiative, the latter, with which Penguin wants “to encourage the return of readers to bookstores this summer, once the Alarm State has ended and they recover their normal activity.” .