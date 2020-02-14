Penn Badgley’s Wife Domino Kirke Is Pregnant With Their First Child After Suffering 2 Miscarriages

Penn Badgleyis going to be a dad.

On Monday, the You star and wife Domino Kirke announced that they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old musician shared the exciting news with fans and used the opportunity to candidly address the couple’s fertility struggles. Treating her followers to a bird’s eye view of her bump, Kirke’s post revealed that she had suffered two miscarriages since welcoming her 10-year-old son Cassius Riley in 2009 with ex Morgan O’Kane.

“On the road again… pregnancy after loss is whole other thing,” she wrote. “After two miscarriages in a row we were ready to call it. I stopped trusting my body and started to accept the fact that I was done. As a birth attendant, I’ve seen and heard it all. It takes everything I’ve got to detach lovingly from the losses I’ve been present for and be in my own experience.”

After explaining that she was “blissfully unaware” during her first pregnancy at age 25, Kirke, who is now a doula, shared that in light the loss she has suffered, she is happy to have a decade of learning under her belt this time around.

“When I was pregnant at 25, I knew nothing. I had no community,” she continued. “I dove in blissfully unaware about birth and its mysteries. Now, with 10 years worth of experience to pull from, I treasure my birth community and the knowledge I have.”

Concluding her post on a heartwarming note, Kirke said, “You’re already teaching us how to stay in the day in a way we’ve never had to, little one. Thank you.”

Back in 2017, Kirke and Badgley tied the knot in a small Brooklyn courthouse ceremony. Since officially becoming a step-father to Cassius, the DOMINO band member can’t help but gush over how he’s settled into the role. “He doesn’t have to be ‘dad’ so he can have more fun with him,” she told Us Weekly in 2019. “It’s really nice. The stepparent thing is definitely uncharted territory for me cause I didn’t grow up with one, but … he takes care of him really well.”

Kirke isn’t the only one with nice things to say. Speaking with People, Badgley gave the outlet a rare glimpse into their relationship and shared that he and Kirke have a “divine love.”

“I don’t think I could truly value human love until I developed divine love,” the Gossip Girl alum said. “[Domino and I] very much had a romantic beginning, and I think that you discover in marriage that what sustains a marriage for decades—there are less and less people who can tell us this—but I think it has something to do with [divine]love.”