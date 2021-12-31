People accuse me of being a “control freak” parent because I refuse to allow my daughter to use a baby walker or watch Cocomelon.

People call me a “control freak” parent because I refuse to allow my daughter to use a baby walker or watch Cocomelon.

A FIRST-TIME MOM has been branded a “control freak” after admitting to following a set of strict rules for her daughter.

A ban on the popular cartoon show Cocomelon, as well as a refusal to purchase a walker for her young daughter, who is nearly six months old, are among the restrictions.

Shaza-Jane took to TikTok to explain the “things I won’t allow my daughter to have or do” in a video.

“Walkersjumperoos” and “Cocomelon” were among the items on the list, and Shaza also promised not to make her daughter hug anyone or use the “cry it out method” to calm her down.

People who disagreed with Shaza’s parenting approach quickly flooded the video with comments.

“Omg control freaking, your child’s likes or dislikes will come back and hit you like a tornado,” one person wrote, adding, “If you’re this bad now, wait 15 years.”

“Won’t happen – you don’t have a choice but to follow your baby’s wishes, and what’s wrong with cocomelon?” said another.

Shaza took to the comments section to respond to the backlash, insisting that she has complete control over how she raises her children.

“OK,” she began, “since so many people are saying the same thing.”

“These are the options I’ve chosen for MY child.”

“I don’t give a damn what you do with yours because I’m not –

“Just because I’m in a walker or wearing cocomelon doesn’t mean I’m a bad mother! I’d rather sit and play with her myself because I have the time because she’s my only child.”

“I didn’t expect so much criticism, but AGAIN, I don’t judge others for doing any of these things; it was supposed to be a harmless tiktok.”

Shaza explained her aversion to walkers in another comment, saying that her midwives had advised her against using them or jumping aids.

“I was advised against them because they can cause hip problems and delayed walking,” she wrote. “This isn’t to say it’ll happen to every baby, but it’s just my personal preference.”

