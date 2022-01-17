People accuse me of being irresponsible because I never say no to my children; my four-year-old sleeps until 10 p.m. and eats mac ‘n’ cheese for breakfast.

People accuse me of being irresponsible because I never say no to my children; my four-year-old stays up until 10 p.m. and eats mac and cheese for breakfast.

For Biba Tanya’s daughters Tabitha, seven, and Lola, four, who have no rules and are never told “no” by their mother, this is reality — if they choose it to be.

Davina McCall, 54, the mother of Holly, 20, Tilly, 18, and Chester, 15, recently revealed that she lives by the motto “never say no to a teenager.”

However, Biba, 40, believes that parents should stop using the term much earlier in their children’s lives.

“I never say no to my kids,” says Biba, who moved to Portugal’s Algarve region with her daughters in 2020 to “world-school” them after leaving Clitheroe, Lancashire.

“Tabitha and Lola don’t have bedtimes, are free to wake up whenever they want, and have complete control over what they do all day, including what they eat,” she continues.

“If more mothers followed my example, their children would be healthier and happier, with fewer tantrums, stress, and mental health problems.”

Biba, a life coach and author, has never sent her daughters to nursery or school, so they have the entire day to themselves, often until late.

“The girls are frequently up past 10 o’clock,” she says.

We go for evening beach walks, stargazing, and moongazing.

“The beauty of unschooling — where children learn through experience rather than instruction — and my self-employment is that we don’t have to get up for anything.”

“Alarms never wake us up.”

“I sometimes give in to the girls’ requests for unhealthy breakfast foods like biscuits and mac ‘n’ cheese.

“All I ask is that they pay attention to their bodies and write down how they feel afterwards.”

They rarely ask for processed junk, but if they do, I never say no.

“Once, my four-year-old asked to spend the entire day watching YouTube.

‘Of course,’ I replied, but she returned two hours later, crying and complaining that her head hurt and that the screen was bothering her.

“Giving my daughters responsibility encourages them to make better choices.

“Strict parents only encourage their children to rebel when they are out of sight.”

“Some people believe I am careless,” Biba adds.

“When people see how happy and healthy my kids are, they come to me for advice.

“When my girls are doing something society considers dangerous and I’m just sitting there, I get stares — especially when my seven-year-old is playing with knives or climbing rock faces barefoot.”

“However, I am always on the lookout and would intervene…

