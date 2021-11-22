People accuse me of being selfish for putting my baby to bed at midnight, but it suits us.

People accuse me of being selfish for putting my baby to bed at midnight, but it works for us.

A MUM has faced backlash after admitting that she puts her seven-month-old daughter to bed at midnight.

Victoria Yavnyi, a mother of two, shared the video on her TikTok account, toriyav, where it has received over 500k views.

Victoria, 24, from the United States, said in a video that she puts her daughter to bed at 12 a.m., prompting some users to wonder why.

“I never understood why parents put their babies to bed at 7pm,” the mother said in a video response.

“That simply means they’d wake up at 7 a.m. after getting their full 12 hours of sleep.”

“And as stay-at-home parents, this isn’t a necessity for us.”

“It doesn’t matter what time you put the baby to bed as long as they get the necessary amount of sleep.”

“Because time is a man-made construct, she sleeps from 12 a.m. to 1 p.m., which works for our family.”

Many people were against Victoria’s idea of putting a baby to bed at 12 a.m., even though she stated that it works for her entire family.

“That is such irresponsible parenting. You are selfish and clearly not ready to be a mother,” one user exclaimed.

“You are now setting her circadian rhythms for the rest of her life, it is not about what is convenient for you,” another user commented.

“So basically you have decided to give the baby the sleep cycle of an unhealthy teen so you don’t have to parent for the first six hours of the day,” a third person responded.

Some users, on the other hand, defended the mother’s parenting style, agreeing that every family is unique.

“I like this idea,” one mother said. “I used to always put my first baby to bed late too (9pm to 10pm), and I’ve never had so much sleep in my life, it was the best!”

“I work from home, and my baby sleeps from 11pm to 11am, which allows me to wake up, clean the house, and make all of my work calls, and she wakes up right on time for us,” another user agreed.

Another mother wrote, “Yep! My son is on a 10pm to 10am schedule and we love it!”

