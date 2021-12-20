People accuse me of being’slow’ because I got the wrong star sign tattooed – I got the last laugh, and it now looks fantastic.

People accuse me of being’slow’ because I had the wrong star sign tattooed – but I got the last laugh, and it now looks fantastic.

MOST people who get tattoos think about what design they want before going to the shop.

One woman, on the other hand, was left red-faced after getting the WRONG star sign tattooed on her.

Katie Martin used TikTok to show off her new design, which included the Pisces astrological sign.

“When you get the wrong star sign tattooed behind your ear,” she wrote alongside the video, adding, “When you get the wrong star sign tattooed behind your ear.”

People were quick to chastise her for the error, with one commenting, “As a Gemini, I am so disappointed.”

Another user commented, “I remember this post saying Geminis, Scorpios, and Aquarius are the most intelligent signs.”

“It’s you.

You, my friend, are an outlier.”

“This is such a gemini thing to do,” a third person said, adding, “NOO A PISCES GIRL IM SO SORRY Geminis are my favorite that’s such a shame.”

Katie later returned to TikTok to share a new video showcasing the butterfly design she’d used to cover up the incorrect inking.

“I love Geminis,” someone said in response to a comment on the original video.

They’re always a little sluggish,” says the narrator.

Katie wrote, “Finally got it covered!” alongside Bill Withers’ song Lovely Day, beaming with delight as she showed off the etching.

On the newer video, someone said, “Now let’s not make that mistake again bestie.”

When it comes to tattoos, this pair of pals made their tattoo artist cry when they explained why they chose to get matching inks.

As a first anniversary gift, this man had his wedding date tattooed on his arm, but it was the WRONG date.

And everyone was thinking the same thing after a woman shared a photo of a rock tattoo on her leg.