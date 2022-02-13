People accuse me of having a boob job because my breasts are so large; I despise them because my bra straps leave scars.

Amanda Nchoma has 40GG boobs, despite the fact that the average bra size in the UK is 36DD.

And just because she’s happy to flaunt her natural boobs doesn’t mean things are always easy for her.

Amanda, 19, estimates that she has spent £500 on bras because most high-street stores do not carry her size.

“There isn’t a lot of variety for bigger bra sizes; I usually have to shop at Mandamp;S or Bravissimo, and they can cost up to £40,” she says.

Amanda first noticed her breasts growing as a normal part of puberty in her early teens.

By the time she was 14, she needed a 38E bra.

“I’ve always had bigger boobs than most, and it wasn’t until mid secondary school when they started to peak,” Amanda, who works in a call center, says.

“There was a rumor in secondary school that I had my boobs done, and I’m still asked about them all the time.”

Amanda, from Little Hulton, Manchester, says she doesn’t mind wearing them but would rather not because the straps dig into her skin.

“The main problem I have with them is my shoulders; when I wear a bra, the straps dig in due to the weight of it and cause cuts,” she continues.

“I’ve grown accustomed to carrying that much weight, but it’s left permanent scars on my shoulders.”

Due to the size of her boobs, Amanda also has trouble finding clothes that fit.

She claims she needs to size up because “finding something that fits” her top half is “difficult.”

Her breasts have continued to grow throughout her late teens, and while she claims to have gained confidence in her body, she wouldn’t rule out a future breast reduction.

When I wear a bra, the weight of the straps digs into my skin, causing cuts.

Amanda claims that as she has gotten older, she has grown more “comfortable” with her boobs and will no longer refrain from purchasing certain types of clothing.

Amanda, on the other hand, claims that when she goes out in public, her boobs “draw a lot of attention” to her, and she is constantly subjected to “staring.”

“As I walk down the street, I get stares and people beep their horns,” she adds.

“It doesn’t bother me, but it bothers me when other girls give me dirty looks.

“All I want to do is get on with my life.”

