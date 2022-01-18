People always compliment my hair because I’m a hair expert, and I follow nine rules to help it grow strong.

People have put aside fashion trends and high-end makeup in the last year to focus on the health of their skin and hair.

A hair expert recently revealed the nine rules she follows to keep her hair in tip-top shape.

Nandini, a hairstylist, is known for her lustrous tresses, and she’s now revealed how she keeps them that way.

In a video, she stated that she uses rosemary oil once or twice a week.

Rosemary oil is said to help people grow their hair longer and stronger by improving blood flow in the scalp.

She also uses hair oils and serums to lock in moisture and massages the oil into her scalp once a day. She also showers with lukewarm water, prefers heatless hairstyles as much as possible, and uses hair oils and serums to lock in moisture.

She also only uses microfiber hair towels when she gets out of the shower to avoid breakage, and she sleeps with a satin or silk pillowcase.

She also credits regular hair trims and a diet rich in nuts and dried fruit for her beautiful locks.

However, if you want to grow your hair out, make sure you don’t abuse it by wearing it in tight hairstyles.

In fact, a hairstylist demonstrated how to properly put your hair up in a ponytail and add volume.

Amber-Rose Peake, a hairstylist, demonstrated an amazing trick that consistently gives her an elevated look.

She created a half-up look by splitting her long hair in half and tying it up in a TikTok video.

She then grabbed the loose bottom half of her hair and split it in half again after securing that half with a hair tie.

She lifted both pieces up and tied them on top of her half-updo.

The hairstylist spread the top part over the bottom one, and presto!

Her hair was left in a stunning high ponytail with a lot of volume.

Amber-Rose then went on to say that she always blow-dries her hair upside down to keep it voluminous.

This would lift the roots and prevent them from looking flat.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.