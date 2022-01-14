People always get mad when I tell them how we make our ‘fresh’ lemonade as a Chick-Fil-A employee.

A TIKTOKER posing as a Chick-fil-A employee revealed how the popular fast-food chain’s lemonade is allegedly made.

The internet isn’t happy because there aren’t any fresh lemons to be found.

The apparent Chick-fil-A lemonade recipe was shared on @bigniyyyyy’s TikTok account, and it has received a lot of attention.

The worker was seen pouring a yellow liquid from a plastic bag into a bin and then mixing it with a white substance, most likely sugar.

She then filled the bin halfway with tap water and whisked together all of the ingredients.

The employee didn’t seem to enjoy the lemonade, as she wrote in the video’s caption, “Y’all love chick fil a lemonade” with two sick emojis.

Her sentiment was shared by many viewers.

“I thought it was new…” one disgruntled user wrote, and many others agreed.

Another person added, “You broke my heart.”

A third viewer grumbled, “The only thing wrong is the sink water.”

Customers are disappointed that Chick-fil-A does not squeeze its lemonade fresh in the back of its stores, but the restaurant’s menu does not mention it.

“Classic lemonade made with three simple ingredients: real lemon juice (not from concentrate), cane sugar, and water,” according to the website.

However, the video did not deter everyone, as many people stated that they would continue to order Chick-fil-A lemonade.

“Honey, I don’t care,” one satisfied customer wrote, “that’s the best lemonade I’ve ever had.”

Another inquired, “Was this supposed to change my outtake on it?”

Additionally, some users who claimed to work at Chick-fil-A said that their locations use freshly squeezed lemons in their lemonade.

Chick-fil-A is aware of the viral video and has responded to The Sun by revealing the truth about its lemonade-making process.

“Chick-fil-A Lemonade is one of our most popular beverages, and we extract lemon juice outside of the restaurant using state-of-the-art equipment to help Operators and Team Members keep up with demand.”

“Don’t worry, we haven’t skimped on quality; this process still uses the best lemons available to produce only real lemon juice.”

“While our process has evolved, our regular Chick-fil-A Lemonade is still made daily with just three ingredients: real lemon juice, sugar, and water.”

“In addition, each restaurant has a filtration system, and that water is used every day to make our tea and lemonade, as well as to wash our fresh produce.”

The contentious video comes after another well-known dining establishment was chastised for allegedly…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.