People always compliment me on my hair, even though I only wash it twice a month – it’s the secret to lustrous locks.

People always compliment my hair, even though I only wash it twice a month – it’s the secret to lustrous locks.

A WOMAN who is constantly complimented on her beautiful hair has revealed her secret… and it involves washing your hair much less often.

Haylee shared her unusual hair-care routine with her Instagram followers, who were surprised to learn that she can go up to 25 days without washing her luscious locks.

Haylee has plenty of experience in the area of hair training, which is the process of washing your hair less and less.

She gave her viewers a lot of advice on how to get started on the process so they could have hair that shined like hers.

She explained, “First, you’ll need a long-lasting dry shampoo.”

She claimed that Batiste dry shampoo is the best she’s ever used, but that the original scent is what she’s referring to.

“Instead of using dry shampoo in the morning, use it at night on your scalp and behind your ears,” she continued.

It’ll be a whole lot more efficient.”

Haylee also gave some advice on how to detangle hair without making it greasy.

“Brush your hair with a comb.”

She explained that it “doesn’t hold nearly as much oil as a regular brush.”

She also stressed the importance of keeping your hair away from the steam during a body shower.

“If you’re not washing your hair, wrap it in the shower.”

“Wrap it in whatever you want: a hair towel, a regular towel, or a paper bag,” says the author.

While it’s important to keep your hair grease-free, it’s also important to keep it hydrated.

“On wash day, find a deep treatment mask that works,” she suggested.

“In between washes, you need to keep your ends hydrated, so I use argan oil.”

Many commenters praised Haylee’s hair, but many said they would never be able to pull it off.

“My hair looks completely wet after four days,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “My hair would drench in oil.”

Haylee’s claim that her hair only smells like hair products was met with skepticism by some.

One commenter wrote, “Everyone thinks it doesn’t stink, but it does.”

I can smell when people pass by.

It smells strongly of greasehairplastic.”

Others, on the other hand, salivated at the prospect of imitating Haylee’s hairstyle.

“I’ve reduced my washing to once a week thanks to your account, and I’m loving it!”

Check out this woman’s brilliant hack for instantly freshening up your roots WITHOUT using dry shampoo for more hair and beauty news.

Take a look at what happens when hair goes wrong; I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first saw it.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]