People always want to know what my bedtime routine is like because I’m a mother of FIVE children under the age of five…(get ready to be exhausted)

A MOTHER OF FIVE CHILDREN UNDER THE AGE OF FIVE has revealed her nightly bedtime routine, which has left other parents both exhausted and impressed.

As she tried to settle her triplets to sleep in a video shared on TikTok, the mother explained that bedtime doesn’t always go according to plan.

The babies, on the other hand, were having none of it, waking up and crying in turns as the exhausted mother tried to calm them down.

She took the camera downstairs after all five of her children, including the triplets’ older brother and sister, were asleep and showed the shambles that had been left by her children having dinner and playing.

“I told you guys,” she said in the video, “sometimes they don’t go to sleep as beautifully in the crib as some of my TikToks lead on.”

She mopped the floors and moved on to the living room, where toys were strewn all over the floor, after wiping off the sides and hoovering the kitchen.

“I should have prepared you guys better because this was a really rough weekend,” she continued, “so this is a rough cleaning night routine video.”

“I’m not ready for Monday,” she said as she ate cookie dough out of the pot at the end of the video.

Those who made comments on the video that boosted the mum’s confidence were among those who did so.

One person wrote, “Wow, I’m impressed. I don’t know how you do it.”

“So much work for one person,” said another.

Mama, you’ve got this.

You’re a wonderful, strong, and loving mother.”

“You need a break, you look so tired,” someone else said.

I understand how difficult it is.”

However, things do not always go as smoothly as they did that night.

The mum was seen feeding her kids before getting them changed into their pyjamas and giving them bottles as they chilled out on the couch in a previous video of the bedtime routine on her page.

“I’m sure it can be chaotic, but it looks so peaceful and calm,” one person wrote.

Your children are adorable.”

“Sometimes it’s not as common as people think or as I thought,” she continued.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to you.”

Others congratulated her on her speedy completion of the routine, with one writing, “You are my hero.”

I have a four-month-old, and I thought it was difficult.”

“I am a 48-year-old guardian of my 3-year-old grandson and I am exhausted how do you do it?” said another.

