People always wonder how I’m not bald because I hang from my hair like a circus act – this is my haircare routine.

Sylphie Ariella, a San Francisco native, has been involved in circus arts since she was ten years old, when she joined the San Francisco Circus Center.

Sylphia, who is now based in Berlin, specializes in aerial contortion, but there is one skill set she possesses that her TikTok followers can’t get enough of: hair hanging.

When performers are suspended in the air by their hair while performing acrobatic poses and manipulation, this is known as hair hanging.

She’s been performing professionally for 15 years and five years ago began training in hair hanging at Sala Charivari in Madrid, where she fell in love with the discipline.

Sylphia’s routines wowed TikTok users, but she is frequently asked how she hasn’t gone bald from doing them and if they hurt.

Hair hanging feels like thousands of bees are stinging your scalp, according to Sylphia, but the pain is different on different days.

People frequently ask Sylphia to share her hair care routine, which she demonstrated in a video for her fans.

She begins by massaging her scalp with a hair oil while turning her head upside down to stimulate blood flow to her scalp.

Sylphia then applies the Garnier hair food conditioning mask to her entire head and waits an hour for it to work.

She washes her hair with Jean and Len’s long hair shampoo and conditioner, followed by their leave-in conditioner spray.

Sylphia also stated that in order to avoid breakage, she does not use heat or hair dye on her hair and only washes it once a week.

While the act can be painful, she claims that the more she does it, the less painful her scalp becomes.

Sylphia explained to users that many people tell her she will go bald, have a receding hairline, or get traction alopecia if she does hair hanging, and that a similar thing happens when she wears a ponytail.

She explained that because her hair is sat directly on top of her head when she wears it down, it does not pull the front of her scalp, resulting in a receding hairline because the weight is distributed evenly.

She also stated that she only hangs her hair for ten minutes per day and that she keeps her hair loose the rest of the time to ensure that her scalp and…

