People are always amazed at how it looks now because I drew on my wall with a pen two years ago to save hundreds on wallpaper.

IF SPENDING THOUSANDS OF POUNDS ON WALLPAPER SEEMS LIKE A MASSIVE INVESTMENT, DO NOT WORRY.

Don’t worry if the idea of DIY gives you the shivers down the back of your neck.

One interior designer has come to the rescue with a simple DIY hack that will instantly transform any space.

You don’t need to be a pro at DIY or have a toolbox full of tools to complete this project.

Magdalena’s TikTok account ‘experimentingwithdecor’ is where she shares her home hacks and DIY tutorials.

One of her most recent videos is for a DIY backsplash that you can make yourself instead of buying expensive wallpaper.

It’s also extremely simple.

‘I’ve had this “backsplash” for a couple of years and it still looks so good!,’ Magdalena captioned her video on TikTok.

Magdalena can be seen in the video drawing around a stencil on her wall with a white marker pen, creating a unique “inexpensive backsplash” design.

On her black-painted wall, this bold white pattern looks amazing.

This stenciled DIY wallpaper looks like it belongs in a laundry room, behind a washing machine and dryer.

It’s simple but effective, and it completely transforms the room.

Not only does her design turn out beautifully, but she also saved hundreds of pounds on expensive wallpaper.

Magdalena’s goal is to “bring you budget-friendly home decor ideas to elevate your space,” and she has certainly accomplished that with this DIY project.

“This is my favorite look!” she exclaimed.

Just six days after being uploaded to TikTok, the video has racked up 3.2 million views at the time of writing.

There are 147.3k likes, 206 comments, and 2,954 shares on this post.

Many TikTok users were blown away by Magdalena’s DIY work and expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

“I’m literally going to do this to my laundry room tomorrow,” one person said.

You’re fantastic!”

“It’s so creative and it looks great!” said another.

“Wow super,” said a third.

“That is genius,” said another.

Would you be willing to give it a shot?

