People are always amazed at how it looks now because I drew on my wall with a pen two years ago to save hundreds on wallpaper.

People are always amazed at how it looks now after I drew on my wall with a pen two years ago to save hundreds on wallpaper.

IF SPENDING THOUSANDS OF POUNDS ON WALLPAPER SEEMS TOO EXPENSIVE FOR YOU, DON’T WORRY.

Don’t worry if the thought of doing it yourself gives you the shivers.

One interior designer has stepped in to save the day with a simple DIY hack that will instantly elevate any room.

You don’t need to be a DIY pro or have a toolbox full of tools to complete this project.

Magdalena’s TikTok account, ‘experimentingwithdecor,’ features her home hacks and DIY tutorials.

One of her most recent videos is for a DIY backsplash that saves you money on costly wallpaper.

It’s also incredibly easy to do.

‘I’ve had this “backsplash” for a couple of years and it still looks so good!’ Magdalena captioned her video on TikTok.

Magdalena is seen in the video drawing around a stencil on her wall with a white marker pen, creating a unique “inexpensive backsplash” design.

On her black-painted wall, this bold, white pattern looks fantastic.

This stenciled DIY wallpaper looks like it belongs in a laundry room, behind a washing machine and dryer.

It’s simple but effective, and it completely transforms the room.

Not only does her design look fantastic, but she also saved hundreds of pounds on costly wallpaper.

Magdalena’s goal is to “bring you budget friendly home decor ideas to elevate your space,” which she has accomplished with this DIY project.

“This is my favorite look!” she exclaimed.

The video has 3.2 million views as of this writing, just six days after it was uploaded to TikTok.

There are 147.3k likes, 206 comments, and 2,954 shares on this post.

Many TikTok users were blown away by Magdalena’s DIY skills and expressed their gratitude in the comments section.

“I’m literally going to do this to my laundry room tomorrow,” one person said.

“You’re fantastic!”

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“It’s so creative and it looks fantastic!” said another.

“Wow, super,” remarked a third.

“That is genius,” said another.

Would you be willing to give it a shot?

Meanwhile, a DIY enthusiast reveals how she transformed her old kitchen side into’marble’ for a fraction of the cost.

We were also quoted £1k to transform our cupboards, but we did it ourselves for only £60 – Mrs Hinch would be proud.

In addition, a thrifty mother saves £100s by revamping her daughter’s room with bargain finds from Facebook Marketplace and Etsy.